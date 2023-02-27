PC Christopher Royan Hudson, 32, was acquitted of sexually assaulting a woman.

A jury returned their not guilty verdict at the end of a five-day trial at Leeds Crown Court.

PC Hudson, 32, of March, Huddersfield, had denied the charge throughout.

He had to wait more than a year for the trial because of the backlog of cases before the crown court.

The case was heard in Leeds to avoid the possibility of jurors having come into contact with PC Hudson in his official capacity before the case.

During that time he was unable to work as a police officer.