A NORTH Yorkshire police officer has cleared his name after more than a year being accused of committing a sex offence.
PC Christopher Royan Hudson, 32, was acquitted of sexually assaulting a woman.
A jury returned their not guilty verdict at the end of a five-day trial at Leeds Crown Court.
PC Hudson, 32, of March, Huddersfield, had denied the charge throughout.
He had to wait more than a year for the trial because of the backlog of cases before the crown court.
The case was heard in Leeds to avoid the possibility of jurors having come into contact with PC Hudson in his official capacity before the case.
During that time he was unable to work as a police officer.
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.Read the rules here
Commments are closed on this article