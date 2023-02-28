A climate change strategy is set to be adopted by the new North Yorkshire Council, which launches on April 1, and the consultation seeks the public’s views on the draft document. People are asked to highlight measures they have taken to combat climate change, such as using an electric vehicle, adopting renewable energy in their homes and businesses, increasing recycling and reducing waste.

They are also urged to pinpoint issues that prevent them from taking further action, such as the cost of adopting environmentally friendly measures, a lack of time to change their lifestyles and whether they are waiting for new technology to evolve.

North Yorkshire County Council’s executive member for climate change, Cllr Greg White, said: “The need to tackle climate change will be at the forefront of the new council’s policies, and we recognise that this is the biggest challenge we face both in North Yorkshire and as a country.

“The engagement with the public will help to ensure we can prioritise the work that will be undertaken to reduce carbon emissions and help to curb the impact of changes in our climate.”

The public engagement runs until April 7, and the consultation is available online and in libraries.

The draft strategy identifies the county’s natural resources as vital to helping to prevent climate change, using trees, hedgerows, grasslands, peat bogs and seaweed to store carbon dioxide in so-called “organic sinks”.

Other proposed measures include reducing energy demand and an increasing focus on low-carbon energy, such as solar power as an alternative to fossil fuels.

Work is set to introduce environmentally friendly measures in buildings to cut the use of energy. A move to greener modes of travel is also seen as vital, with improvements planned to public transport while encouraging people to walk and cycle.

The county council and the seven district and borough authorities will merge from April 1 to pave the way for a devolution deal, which is set to transfer decision-making powers and millions of pounds of funding from Westminster to local political leaders.