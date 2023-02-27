The call comes as charity York Citizens advice warns that ordinary households in York could find themselves paying up to 25 per cent more for their energy from April 1 - and that many will find themselves officially in fuel poverty.

Ofgem, the energy regulator, has announced that, from April 1, the maximum energy suppliers are able to charge a household will fall from an average of £4,279 per year to £3,280.

That reflects the global fall in wholesale energy prices.

However, domestic energy bills are still set to rise by an average of £500 a year despite the reduction as the Government’s support for households becomes more limited.

There are two reasons for that, says Fiona McCulloch of York Citizens Advice.

The £3,280 Ofgem price cap figure indicates how much consumers on their energy suppliers’ basic tariff would pay if the Government’s Energy Price Guarantee (EPG) was not in place.

Most consumers, however, have been paying far less than this because of the EPG, which further limits how much we can be charged for the energy we use.

Calculated on the basis of the price we are charged per kwh of energy used, the EPG has been set so as to keep the average household annual fuel bill at £2,500 (though it could be slightly more or less, depending on how much energy households use).

From April 1, however, the government plans to make the EPG less generous - it will be set so that the average UK household energy bill would be £3,000.

With the government's £400 energy rebate scheme (the winter fuel discount, which has seen six instalments of £67 a month paid into billpayers' accounts over the winter) also due to end from April, the energy cost for households will increase even more.

Most York people will see energy bills rise by between 20 and 25 per cent from April 1, Fiona says. "This is a sizeable increase."

Many people in York will find themselves officially in fuel poverty - defined as spending more than 10 per cent of your income of heating and power - Fiona said. "Anyone on a household salary of less than £30,000 will be officially in fuel poverty,"

That could have a real impact on people's cost of living - and on their health, she warned.

"When people are cutting back on heating, more people will have problems with mould and damp."

Liberal Democrat councillors in York today called for more action to tax energy companies - and to support struggling households.

They say the government should bring in a tax on the 'bonanza bonuses' of oil and gas bosses.

Councillor Ashley Mason, the authority's executive member for economy and strategic planning, said: “People need real support. Rishi Sunak must act now to save families from from a cost-of-living cliff edge, by cutting energy bills instead of increasing them."