The incident happened at Scalby Gate in Falsgrave Road in Scarborough at around 5am on Sunday February 5.

A spokesperson for North Yorkshire Police said: "The victim was punched and hit over the head with a bottle before he had cigarettes stolen from him.

"Officers are asking members of the public to get in touch if they recognise the two men in the images as they believe that they will have information that will assist the investigation."

Anyone with any information is asked to email Jessica.Roebuck@northyorkshire.police.uk or call North Yorkshire Police on 101, select option 2 and ask for Jessica Roebuck.

If you wish to remain anonymous, you can pass information to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

Quote reference number 12230021992 when passing on information to police officers.