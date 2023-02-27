The incident happened in Falsgrave Road, Scarborough, at 11pm on Friday, February 24.

A spokesperson for North Yorkshire police said there are two suspects – both described as men wearing work clothing, which had paint on it.

“One was wearing a black hoody and the other a blue top,” they said.

Now, police are requesting the public’s assistance to help establish the full circumstances surrounding the incident.

Officers are particularly keen to identify the two suspects.

Anyone with information that could assist the investigation is asked to email levi.cox@northyorkshire.police.uk

You can also call North Yorkshire Police on 101, select option 2, and ask for Levi Cox.

If you wish to remain anonymous, you can pass information to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

When passing information, quote the North Yorkshire Police reference number 12230035101.