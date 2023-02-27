The new Premium Meal Deal will feature alongside the traditional meal deal in supermarkets.

Shoppers will be able to pick a main from well-known brands such as itsu, YO! Sushi and Pollen & Grace as part of the deal, as well as a wide range of Tesco Finest and Wicked Kitchen mains.

Alessandra Bellini, Tesco Chief Customer Officer said: ‘‘We know that our Tesco Meal Deal is hugely popular with our customers, and is a lunchtime staple for millions of people day in, day out.

“But sometimes you want to treat yourself to something a little special, and the new Premium Meal Deal gives our shoppers the opportunity to upgrade their usual lunch choices.

“Featuring a wide range of mains including new Finest and Wicked Kitchen sandwiches and salads, as well as options from itsu, YO! Sushi and Pollen & Grace, there are over four million combinations to be tried.

“What’s more, at only £5 for the full meal, Clubcard members really can enjoy gourmet on the go.”

There are 33 different main choices and 10 brand new Tesco Finest and Wicked products on offer as part of the new meal deal. This includes exciting new ingredients and flavours such as the Tesco Finest Roast Beef, West Country Cheddar & Truffle Mayo Tiger Roll, the Tesco Finest Chicken & N'duja Wrap and the YO! Rainbow Salmon Poke.

Not only can customers pick up premium mains, but they can also choose from any of the regular snacks and drinks that you usually enjoy with a Meal Deal, including favourite brands such as Walkers, Propercorn, Graze, Cadbury, Oasis and Coca Cola.

Tesco Clubcard shoppers will make a saving of around £3.74 when purchasing the Premium Meal Deal, compared to if they bought the items separately.

The Tesco Premium Meal Deal is available now in 1,200 stores, offering a range of quality options to suit all tastes for just £5 per head with a Clubcard, or £5.50 without.