Rohan Raisbeck started flying at Wolds Gliding Club a few months ago and has been working hard to be ready to glide solo on his birthday.

He took on three solo flights on the day - which club chairman Craig said was "impressive".

Rohan's dad, Glen Raisbeck, who is also a member at the club, said: "Those of us with a little more mileage under our belts occasionally grumble about the youth of today, but Rohan's approach to gliding has been exemplary.

"You can be proud of your achievement because all who have helped you along the way are proud of you, Rohan."

Rohan during his solo launch in York (Image: UGC)

If you're interested in learning to glide or know someone who is, visit the clubs website.

The club also offer Duke of Edinburgh Award (DofE) skills and volunteering opportunities for participants at all levels.