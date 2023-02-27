The announcement comes following the end of the popular farming show after Yorkshire Shepherdess Amanda Owen split from her husband Clive.

The couple has nine children together but the three youngest girls Annas, Nancy and Clemmy will appear in ‘Pooch Mooch’ on Sky Kids.

Our Yorkshire Farm children to star in new series

According to Sky, the tv show 'celebrates the special relationship between a child and their dog'.

Viewers will also get the chance to look at what they get up to with their young owners whilst out and about all around the UK.

The girls will be bringing along their farm’s sheepdogs Kate and Nell.

However, it will be one of the last times their beloved sheepdog Kate is seen on our screens as she sadly passed away at the end of last year in December.

It’s likely the show will pay tribute to one of the nation’s most loved sheepdogs.

Pooch Mooch airs on Sky Kids, Tuesday, February 28 at 1.20pm.