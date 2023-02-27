The incident happened in Seamer Road at the junction with Spring Hill in Scarborough at around 9.50am on Thursday last week (February 23).

North Yorkshire Police said a Fiat 500 collided with a pedal cycle - and following the collision, the cyclist was taken to hospital for treatment.

A spokesperson for the force said: "Police are now appealing for witnesses to the collision or anyone who recalls seeing the vehicle or cyclist prior to the collision to get in touch.

"Officers are particularly keen to hear from anyone who has any dash cam footage of the incident."

If you can help, please email nick.simpson@northyorkshire.police.uk ,or contact North Yorkshire Police on 101, select option 2 and ask for Nick Simpson.

Quote the North Yorkshire Police reference number 12230035557 when passing information on to officers.