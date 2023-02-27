The incident happened in Tedder Road in the city between 8pm and 8.15pm on Friday (February 24) - when a man in 50s was assaulted.

Following the incident, the victim required treatment in hospital for a broken cheek bone and broken nose, North Yorkshire Police has confirmed.

A spokesperson for the force said: "The suspect is described as a white man, approximately 170cm in height and slim to stocky build. He was wearing all black clothing and had short scruffy hair. It’s also believed that he had a tattoo on his cheek."

Officers are now requesting the public’s assistance to help establish the full circumstances surrounding the incident.

Anyone with information that could assist the investigation should email Owen.Foster@northyorkshire.police.uk

You can also call North Yorkshire Police on 101, select option 2, and ask for Owen Foster.

If you wish to remain anonymous, you can pass information to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

Quote the North Yorkshire Police reference number 12230034866 when passing information to officers.