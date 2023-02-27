The waste and recycling team at East Riding of Yorkshire Council has given every site a defibrillator machine, just in case of medical emergencies and they are urgently needed by visitors or staff.

The portable, hand-held devices are designed to send an electric pulse, or shock, to a heart to restore a normal heartbeat, if a person is showing signs of having a heart attack.

The council has invested £7,000 in the machines.

Councillor Chris Matthews, the council’s portfolio holder for environment and climate change, said: "Our recycling sites are generally in rural locations and if an accident were to happen on site, there may not be easy access to medical help apart from waiting for an ambulance.

"This way, action can be taken quickly to potentially save someone’s life."

The defibrillators can only be used by trained staff when the sites are open, from 10am to 5pm each day.