The president of the newly formed University of York Whisky society attended York Whisky Club’s Christmas micro-festival and after a few whiskies, a plan was hatched – two hosts from each club, picking three whiskies and going head-to-head in an inter-generational battle of who could present the best drams.

Amanda Ludlow, one of the cofounders of The Whisky Lounge, the company behind the long-running York Whisky Festival, and a judge of the International Wine and Spirits Competition since 2015, offered to provide an expert opinion alongside the audience vote of all attendees.

Jim Deal, of York Whisky Club, said: "When we setup the club, we decided we wanted to bring as many people as possible to enjoy whisky together.

"This tasting seemed a great opportunity to support the university whisky society and connect those with longstanding experience of the whisky industry, either professionally or as a hobby, with those looking to start their careers and passion.”

Meanwhile, Dan Wheeler of the University of York Whisky Society, said the event will allow the club to experiment with different drams and introduce students to the whisky industry.

The event is set to be held at The Knavesmire on March 2 - and tickets are available at the York Whisky Club website.