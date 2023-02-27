The Rolling Tones, named by its members, said they are "thoroughly enjoying" preparing for their performance at the York Community Choir Festival.

The choir is one of 10 weekly music and singing groups that form the local charity, Musical Connections – an organisation working to enable older, isolated and vulnerable people to live happier and healthier lives through participation in music.

Originally set up in 2016, in response to a need for more accessible communal and creative activities, The Rolling Tones has flourished over the years, now with around 50 regular members.

The Rolling Tones in action during a rehearsal (Image: UGC)

The festival will take place between Sunday March 5 to Saturday March 11 - and provide people with the unique opportunity to join together in song, enjoy performances from other York choirs.

The Rolling Tones are set to perform at the festival on the final day.