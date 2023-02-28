2 Many Wines, which opened in Bishopthorpe Road in 2021, has opened a second venue on East Parade, Heworth.

The driving forces behind both ventures are Cyriaque Lajoinie and Beniamino Berluti.

The pair have more than 50 years of experience combined in the hospitality and the wine industry. Benjy is from Italy and used to run restaurants in his home country, France and the UK. He has settled down in Leeds since 2013.

Cyriaque is French and has worked as restaurant manager, sommelier and sales manager, selling wine to the public since a young age. He has worked across the British Isles since 2000.

Cyriaque told the Press: “Bishopthorpe Road is a Wine bar, Wine shop hybrid that does coffee during the day. A very European concept that attracts people who love good time, good wine, and good food. We always wanted to do something like this, so we could enjoy these things. A childhood dream!”

2 Many Wines: Bishy Road wine bar can now stay open later

The pair were happy to continue this dream and develop their brand but when the owner of the Bean on the Green contacted them, the opportunity was too good to refuse. Furthermore, Cyriaque lives just around the corner in Heworth, so a second venue made even more sense.

Cyriaque continued: “We are open to everyone, the retired couple who want to have some brunch or lunch without having to go to the city centre, the families that wish to spend time together in a relaxed atmosphere and not have to cook or wash up, the young people who are looking for a nice place to come for socialising or working on their laptop, the group who wants to have a refresher before hitting the town, the guy who wants to buy some bread or some cheese at 9pm, everybody is welcome.

The Bishopthorpe Road venue has been the toast of the town with wine tastings, a warm welcome, plus delicious food and wine.

New wine shop on Bishopthorpe Road: When is it opening and what to expect?

The business has gone on from strength to strength, with staff working together and with growing confidence. The team has changed little, with many staff promoted from within.

Cyriaque explained: “They showed more and more interest in wines, good service, felt free to express themselves and are now part of the strong fabric that 2 Many Wines has.

“Our hope is to be able to continue having a great team, that would help us expand the brand in different areas of York or different cities.”

He added:”We love what we do and our primary aim is that everybody who steps in one of our venues feels comfortable, find what they are looking for, and want to stay or come back. Everybody means customer and staff alike.”