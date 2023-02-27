North Yorkshire Police say they pulled over a Ford Mondeo car on Friday (February 24) that was showing has being untaxed on their system on the A64.

Sgt Paul Cording was on the scene and said: "We often say that one thing leads to another and when this car got our spider senses tingling on the A64 near Tadcaster it happened once again.

"Stopped initially as showing no tax, it also transpired the driver had no insurance either.

"A drug wipe then gave a positive reading for cocaine and the driver was arrested.

"A blood sample has now been obtained and will be sent for analysis."