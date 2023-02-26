The team at SEA LIFE Scarborough aquarium frequently comes to the aid of injured seals or stranded pups - nursing them back to health and releasing them back to the sea when they're back to full health.

After being rescued in the middle of December, the latest seal to be released from the Seal Hospital was named Neil Armstrong by the team. The pup was brought in by the British Divers Marine Life Rescue (BDLMR) with an extremely low body weight, an eye infection and a persistent cough.

Last week, Neil Armstrong was released back into the sea off the Yorkshire coast having gained more than 23kg in body weight between rescue and release.

Despite record numbers of births for seals in the North East, campaigners along the Yorkshire and Teesside coastline have been concerned about recent survival rates of seal pups. They believe it could be linked to less abundant food stocks in the area.

Scarborough SEA LIFE is Yorkshire’s only seal hospital and the animal care team are dedicated to helping the seals as they recuperate and go through the appropriate rehabilitation programme.

Once pups are given the 'seal' of approval, the centre works closely with the RSPCA and BDLMR to ensure the seals are given the best possible chance at a healthy life in the wild.

Todd German, Animal Care Curator at SEA LIFE Scarborough says: “Neil Armstrong made a remarkable recovery and we’re so proud of our team at the Seal Hospital. We work so hard to ensure the seals are rehabilitated and healthy before releasing them back into the wild, ensuring they can survive on their own.

“It’s so rewarding to see the seals go on this amazing journey of recovery and it’s brilliant to see Neil Armstrong return to his natural habitat. Each seal costs around £2000 to recuperate, so we’re extremely grateful for our visitors continued support which allows our sanctuary to save these cute and clever creatures”.

SEA LIFE Scarborough is home to four resident seals, Pendle, Ed, Boo and Mando, as well as many other species, including sharks, otters and penguins.