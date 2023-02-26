LIVE BLOG: York Knights vs Barrow Raiders

- Join us in our live blog from the LNER Community Stadium as York Knights take on winless Barrow Raiders in the Betfred Championship. Can Andrew Henderson's side make it back-to-back wins in front of their home crowd? Live updates from 2pm.
