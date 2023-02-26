Luke Charters, Labour Parliamentary Candidate for York Outer, has written to the company following an incident in which tens of thousands of homes across York are thought to have suffered loss of water or reduced water pressure after a power outage at a pumping station.

He says such a payment would be voluntary at this stage based on OFWAT rules.

"But they've made enough profit and it's causing distruption to York families, so they should just get on and automatically compensate everyone," he told The Press.

In a letter to Yorkshire Water, he said that water pressure dropped across York for tens of thousands of homes on a Friday evening, when many would be at home requiring water to cook or bathe.

"Water companies are bound by the “guaranteed standards scheme” set out by OFWAT," he said.

"This states that “If the pressure falls below this for an hour or more on at least two occasions in a 28 day period, you're entitled to a payment or credit of £25.”

"As the incident on 24 February was only one occasion, Yorkshire Water do not automatically have to apply an account credit.

"Last year, Yorkshire Water’s Annual Profit was in excess of £200 million.

"I call on Yorkshire Water to automatically and voluntarily apply a £25 credit to all affected York households following on from the incident on 24 February."

Yorkshire Water has been offered opportunity to respond to Mr Charters's calls, and its response will be published when provided.