The homeowners of 21 Ashville Street, Tomas, a data scientist, and Eleanor Sherwen, an engineer, both 34, bought the property in 2012 for £121,000.

It was damp, draughty, and had a leaking roof, so over the last decade they made changes so that it takes less energy to heat.

The couple said they were “constantly” told by surveyors that they were not able to achieve this on their tight budget, however they proved them wrong, spending just £18,000.

Loft hatch insulation (Image: Thomas Hocking)

The two-bedroom home is now on the market for £235,000, and the couple have said they have raised the energy performance from a low D to a high B - just one point off the top A rating.

Tomás said: "We had rented all over York before buying this place, and they were all absolutely freezing. So when we bought our first home we knew we wanted to do something different.

"We both work in research and development, so we’re used to being told that something hasn't been done before - and working out a way to do it."

The couple lifted up the ground floor and layered it with a damp-proof membrane, followed by concrete, thermal insulation and then oak flooring on top.

Inside the property (Image: Hunters)

Tomas said: "When people come round they often say ‘Oh wow, do you have underfloor heating,' because it is so warm.

"That’s one of the things people don’t get about eco homes - it’s not actually about the super tech and sexy gadgets, a lot of the stuff that makes a real difference is insulation and some of that can be quite affordable."

To insulate the loft they installed expanding foam and silicone sealants to block the gaps, an insulated loft hatch, and added controlled fans in the kitchen and bathroom to ensure good ventilation.

The solar panels (Image: Tomas Hocking)

They then fitted the solar panels, which cost £6,700 each.

He said: “It was our biggest outlay, but it took just seven years for them to pay themselves back through a combination of bill savings and selling energy back to the grid.

"Whoever buys this house is going to be given about £8,000 over the next ten years.

"They’ll have around £4,000 from selling energy back to the grid and around £4,000 in savings, while still having those panels under a 25-year warranty.”

d (Image: Thomas Hocking)

Tomas said the retrofit was done for comfort, but now work means they are moving out of York.

"If I moved into this now I wouldn’t change anything - it’s such a cosy place to live."

The property is a mile away from the City Walls.

On the ground floor, the front door opens into the lounge which leads through to the dining room, and it has the kitchen, the bathroom, and a rear courtyard.

The first floor has two double bedrooms, one of which has a fireplace.

Those interested in viewing the property can contact Hunters estate agents here.