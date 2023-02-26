The Youtuber-turned boxer and former Love Island star will take each other on Sunday, February 26 in Diriyah Arena.

The highly anticipated fight, labelled The Truth, has been cancelled and rescheduled twice already so fans will be eager to see them face off.

Why were Tommy Fury and Jake Paul's fights cancelled before?





𝘽𝙍𝙄𝙉𝙂. 𝙄𝙏. 𝙊𝙉 🔥



𝙅𝙖𝙠𝙚 𝙋𝙖𝙪𝙡. 𝙏𝙤𝙢𝙢𝙮 𝙁𝙪𝙧𝙮. 𝙏𝙝𝙚 𝙩𝙞𝙢𝙚 𝙛𝙤𝙧 𝙩𝙖𝙡𝙠𝙞𝙣𝙜 𝙞𝙨 𝙊𝙑𝙀𝙍 😤#PaulFury | Sunday | BT Sport Box Office pic.twitter.com/JaTJquQWU7 — Boxing on BT Sport 🥊 (@BTSportBoxing) February 25, 2023

The bout between the pair was originally scheduled for December 2021.

However, Tommy - the younger half-brother of heavyweight champion Tyson Fury- pulled out due to a bacterial infection and a broken rib.

The bout was postponed as a result and ultimately rescheduled for August 2022.

Yet the clash - which was going to take place in the US - was also cancelled because of Fury's visa issues.

Ahead of Sunday's match, the two boxers were pulled apart at a fiery weigh-in on Saturday.

The heated exchange ended with the reality TV show star shoving the social media personality before voxing: "Tomorrow night, his time is up. Jake Paul will no longer be boxing

"I'm gonna put this guy away in four rounds."

To which, Paul calmy replied:"

"He's acting on stage, getting all hyped up, trying to act like his brother."This professional boxer is going down; it's easy, it's simple.

"I'm ready, calm, cool, collected. This is what I do. He's shaking up on stage; you can see the nerves running through his system. I'm chill."

What time is Jake Paul and Tommy Fury's fight in the UK?





Tommy Fury vs Jake Paul: The Truth will take place on Sunday, February 26 in Diriyah Arena (an outdoor arena) in Diriyah, Saudi Arabia.

Ring walk for the main event is expected anytime from 9.30 pm UK time onwards with the fight to start shortly after.

The Paul vs Fury fight can be watched on BT Sports Box Office and will cost £19.95 to purchase in the UK.

Coverage of the fight will kick off at 6.30pm.

Tommy Fury vs Jake Paul: The Truth airs on Sunday, February 26 from 6.30pm on BT Sports Box Office.