The former BBC Breakfast broadcaster, 45, was hit by a car whilst he was out cycling on the morning of February 20 in Sheffield.

Walker updated fans on his Twitter page on Saturday as he thanked the public for their kind messageS and shared his gratitude for his family, friends and those who have looked after him following the collision.

Alongside a series of pictures showing his bloodied face healing, the presenter wrote: "Not quite the week I had planned but I’m on the mend. I’m very grateful for all your kind messages & for my family & lovely friends.

Not quite the week I had planned but I’m on the mend.



I’m very grateful for all your kind messages & for my family & lovely friends. I’m also thankful for the paramedics, the police & the people who looked after me in A & E.



I’ve written about it in @thetimes tomorrow. pic.twitter.com/cVwdgh2C8E — Dan Walker (@mrdanwalker) February 25, 2023

Dan Walker updates fans on Twitter after bike accident

"I’m also thankful for the paramedics, the police & the people who looked after me in A & E".

The broadcast journalist also revealed that he had written about his experience in an article in The Times on Sunday.

The reflective piece - titled 'Dan Walker on his horror bike accident: Don't worry, I'm not dead' discusses how he is lucky to be alive after being run over on a roundabout.

The presenter shared in the article that he was unable to remember any details of the accident: "There is still nothing there, which a large part of me is very happy about.

“I can’t go into details at the moment because the police might take another week or so to publish their report but, after talking to Conor (a police officer), I am confident that I am not to blame and I hope this can be resolved outside the courts.

“I know I could have died but I also know how easy it is to make a mistake, even when you’re trying to be careful.

“I can’t really remember what they (the driver) looked like, from that moment they were looking over me as I came round, but I do recall that they looked deeply distressed and I imagine it is all they are thinking about at the moment.

“That Monday could have been the day that changed their life for ever. I asked Conor if I would be able to talk to the driver if they were OK with that. I’ll let you know what happens.”

The update follows Walker's original tweet where he shared with fans a selfie of his bloodied face from an ambulance with the NHS staff who were caring for him.

"Bit of an accident this morning. Glad to be alive after getting hit by a car on my bike", the presenter posted.

"Face is a mess but I don’t think anything is broken. Thanks to Shaun and Jamie for sorting me out and the lovely copper at the scene. This is my smiling. Thankful for our NHS."

Walker currently presents 5News on Channel 5 and also hosted BBC Breakfast between 2016 and 2022.

Alongside that, he hosted the BBC sports programme Football Focus from 2009 to 2021 and was among the celebrities that competed on Strictly Come Dancing in its 19th series.

Speaking to the PA news agency, a spokeswoman for South Yorkshire Police said it was a “minor injury collision” the force would not be “providing details”.