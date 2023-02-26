A woman was taken to hospital with suspected spinal injuries after she was trapped inside a crashed vehicle.

North Yorkshire Fire and Rescue service attended a vehicle which had been involved in a collision at Brunton Banks in Redmire, at 1.43am this morning (Sunday, February 26).

Crews from Leyburn and Reeth found that two people were out of the vehicle, however a woman was trapped inside due to injuries to her spine.

The crews used cutting equipment to release her and she was taken to hospital via an ambulance.

 

 