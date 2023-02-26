A FORMER shop in York city centre is set to be turned into a grill house and bar.
Signs have appeared at a former perfume shop in Coney Street stating: "Blue Heaven Lounge. Grill house & bar. Coming soon!"
This is just the latest former retail premises in York's top shopping street which is converting to hospitality, following a period when there were numerous former shops standing empty and boarded up.
Others include the former TK Maxx store which is set to become a Hard Rock cafe.
The prospective Blue Heaven premises are being let by commercial property estate agents Barry Crux & Co.
Spokesperson Rosie Crux said their client was awaiting planning in connection with the proposed use, so it might be a while until the letting completed.
"However, it is encouraging that Coney Street is starting to appeal again to occupiers."
