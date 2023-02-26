The Youtuber-turned boxer and former Love Island star faced off in a heated exchange prior to their bout in Diriyah Arena on Sunday, February 26.

The clash ended with the half-brother of heavyweight champion Tyson Fury shoving the social media personality whilst vowing: "Tomorrow night, his time is up. Jake Paul will no longer be boxing

"I'm gonna put this guy away in four rounds."

𝘽𝙍𝙄𝙉𝙂. 𝙄𝙏. 𝙊𝙉 🔥



𝘽𝙍𝙄𝙉𝙂. 𝙄𝙏. 𝙊𝙉 🔥

𝙅𝙖𝙠𝙚 𝙋𝙖𝙪𝙡. 𝙏𝙤𝙢𝙢𝙮 𝙁𝙪𝙧𝙮. 𝙏𝙝𝙚 𝙩𝙞𝙢𝙚 𝙛𝙤𝙧 𝙩𝙖𝙡𝙠𝙞𝙣𝙜 𝙞𝙨 𝙊𝙑𝙀𝙍 😤#PaulFury | Sunday | BT Sport Box Office

Paul responded more calmy, claiming Fury's fiery attitude was for the cameras.

The Youtuber claimed: "He's acting on stage, getting all hyped up, trying to act like his brother."This professional boxer is going down; it's easy, it's simple.

"I'm ready, calm, cool, collected. This is what I do. He's shaking up on stage; you can see the nerves running through his system. I'm chill."

Watch Tommy Fury and Jake Paul's weigh-in before fight

The official weigh-in took place on Saturday, February 26 at 9.30 am GMT.

You watch the full exchange via Jake Paul's Youtube clip above.

What time is Jake Paul and Tommy Fury's fight in the UK?





Tommy Fury vs Jake Paul: The Truth will take place on Sunday, February 26 in Diriyah Arena (an outdoor arena) in Diriyah, Saudi Arabia.

Ring walk for the main event is expected anytime from 9.30 pm UK time onwards with the fight to start shortly after.

The Paul vs Fury fight can be watched on BT Sports Box Office and will cost £19.95 to purchase in the UK.

Coverage of the fight will kick off at 6.30pm.

Tommy Fury vs Jake Paul: The Truth airs on Sunday, February 26 from 6.30pm on BT Sports Box Office.