The West Suffolk MP, who will stand down at the next general election, has created a television and broadcasting company called Greenhazel, Sunday People first reported.

The politician, who lost the Conservative whip for his participation in I'm A Celebrity...Get Me Out Of Here! last year, is listed as the firm's sole director.

Greenhazel was reportedly registered with Companies House in January at an address in Newmarket, Suffolk.

Matt Hancock came in third place during his stint on ITV's I'm A Celeb last year.

Mr Hancock was paid £320,000 for his stint in the I'm A Celeb jungle, where he finished in third behind Hollyoaks actor Owen Warner and Euros 2022-winning footballer Jill Scott.

The MP donated £10,000 to charity which is 3% of his ITV reality show fee.

Before leaving for Australian bushtucker trials, Mr Hancock was paid £45,000 to appear on Channel 4’s Celebrity SAS: Who Dares Wins.

The former minister declared the payment in MPs' Register of Interests published in November last year.

He spent 80 hours filming the programme while parliament was in recess between September 24 and October 8, according to the entry.

According to MPs’ register of interests records, Mr Hancock has also been paid £48,000 for an interview and the serialisation of his book, Pandemic Diaries, in the Daily Mail and Mail On Sunday newspapers.

His recent reality show appearances also made a recent punchline at the Brit Awards earlier this month when host Mo Gilligan joked his next project would be ITV's Love Island.

“I’ve had a word with security, do not worry, Matt Hancock will not be here but you’ll catch him on some show,” the comedian said.

“He’ll be on Casa Amor tomorrow night.”

Matt Hancock faced widespread criticism for his I'm A Celeb appearance with more than 1,000 complaints being made to broadcasting watchdog Ofcom over his participation.

He was also basted by his fellow politicians including Prime Minister Rishi Sunak and other top Tories and was even mocked by some MPs.

The MP is due to give evidence to an inquiry into the Government’s handling of the Covid-19 pandemic later this year.

What is Matt Hancock's net worth?





Matt Hancock's appearance on Channel 4's Celebrity SAS: Who Dares Wins is due to air in 2023. ( PA) (Image: PA)

Matt Hancock's net worth was estimated, in 2020, to be around £705,000-£2.1m, according to The Sun.

His net worth as of this year is predicted to be around £5 million before any fee he received for his I'm A Celeb appearance.

His profession as a politician is his primary source of income, having served as an MP for West Suffolk since 2010.

Despite his removal from the party, Mr Hancock continued to receive his MP salary of £84,144 while he was Down Under.

Following his return from I'm A Celeb, he continues to sit in the House of Commons and represent his constituents in West Suffolk as an independent.

However, he announced in December that he would not be seeking re-election which is expected to take place after the current parliament dissolves in December 2024.

Polling day is due to take place 25 days after its official dissolution (December 17 2024) which would make the next election January 2025 unless King Charles dissolves Parliament before this date.