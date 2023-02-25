Ben Parcell, 40, from Harrogate, was last seen on Friday, February 24, at 9pm, near to the Cost Cutter in Skipton Road, in Harrogate.

It is believed that he could now be in the Killinghall area of Harrogate.

A North Yorkshire spokesperson has said that they are "extremely concerned" for Ben's welfare.

Ben has been described as a white man with short brown receding hair and a brown goatee beard.

He was wearing a dark top, grey jogging bottoms with a stripe, a beanie hat, red trainers and has a Fila backpack.

Officers are asking for anyone who may have seen Ben or who has information about his whereabouts, to contact them immediately by calling 101.

If you have an immediate sighting, please dial 999.

Please quote North Yorkshire Police reference number NYP-25022023-0065 when passing information.