On Monday, February 20, Banks Musicroom, in Lendal, announced that it will cease trading on March 17.

A queue of shoppers had already formed outside the shop by 11.40am today (February 25), despite the shop opening at 12.30pm, for the first weekend of its closing down sale.

Notice in Banks Musicroom shop window (Image: Newsquest)

The notice in the shop window reads: "We would like to take this opportunity to thank you for your continued custom and loyalty to our store despite the exceptional challenges of the past three years.”

The news of its closure follows that of Paperchase in nearby Coney Street.

Banks Musicroom is thought to be one of the oldest in Britain, dating back more than 250 years in York, selling musical instruments, sheet music and vinyl records.

Musicroom is part of the Hal Leonard group, which plans restructure its Musicroom consumer business in the UK and Ireland.

Musicroom retail stores will also close in Edinburgh, Exeter, Lincoln, and Stratford close – with just the flagship store in London to remain open.