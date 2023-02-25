Yorkshire Water said a York water pumping station had a power outage from approximately 9.30pm last night (February 24), which left homes and businesses in the YO postcode area with either no water or low pressure.

A number of bars, pubs and night clubs in the city centre were forced to close, which included House of Trembling Madness in Lendal, Club Salvation in Tanner Row, and Ziggys night club in Micklegate.

On Twitter, The House of Trembling Madness said: “We have lost water in York so unless this is resolved we have no option but to close early tonight, don’t keep pooing on top of poo as we’ll have a poo blockage, hold those poos!”

However at 3am today (February 25), Yorkshire Water said all supplies were restored, although some customers may experience discolouration of their water.

A spokesman for the House of Trembling Madness, in Lendal, said: "Everything is back to normal now, we had to close about 45 minutes early last night, but the night was pretty quiet anyway.

"We were dreading this morning as we weren't quite sure if we'd have to close today or open later, but we're open as normal today."