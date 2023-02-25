A van has been stolen from the driveway of a property in York.
North Yorkshire Police has reported that a white Ford Transit van, with the registration plate NL64ATX, was stolen from a property in Murton Lane.
It is believed that the van was taken on Thursday, February 23, between 5.45pm and 9.15pm.
Officers are asking anyone who was in the area at the time, or has seen the van or anyone acting suspiciously to contact North Yorkshire Police on 101 select option 1 and ask to speak to PC 1033 Coleman.
You can also email john-simon.coleman@northyorkshire.police.uk – please quote reference 12230034224.
You can report anonymously to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.Read the rules here
Commments are closed on this article