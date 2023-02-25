North Yorkshire Police has reported that a white Ford Transit van, with the registration plate NL64ATX, was stolen from a property in Murton Lane.

It is believed that the van was taken on Thursday, February 23, between 5.45pm and 9.15pm.

Officers are asking anyone who was in the area at the time, or has seen the van or anyone acting suspiciously to contact North Yorkshire Police on 101 select option 1 and ask to speak to PC 1033 Coleman.

You can also email john-simon.coleman@northyorkshire.police.uk – please quote reference 12230034224.

You can report anonymously to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.