Yorkshire Water said customers anywhere in the YO postcode area may have no water or low pressure due to the outage.

"We are working to restore supplies back to normal as soon as possible," said a spokesperson.

Another spokesperson said it would try to resolve the problem within four to six hours.

But some residents have told Yorkshire Water they have an urgent need for water, with one person tweeting that they had disabled children who needed constant access to water.

Another said the loss of supplies was causing 'sewage issues.'

Areas affected include the Fishergate ward, where homes initially suffered from low pressure but where some had no water at all by 10.30pm.

There are also reports of Haxby, Wigginton, Copmanthorpe, Acomb, Strensall, Clifton Moor and Holgate all being affected.

Homes also lost their electricity supplies for half a second earlier this evening, which is thought to have been connected to the outage.

Northern Powergrid said it was dealing with a major power cut in the Hull Road area.