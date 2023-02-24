DOCTORS in Turkey have put a York man's liver transplant operation back to next week to allow for more tests to take place.
Musician Don Jackson originally hoped to undergo the life-saving op this week after almost £40,000 was raised to pay for the treatment.
His friend Dave Sollitt, who launched the fundraising appeal, said he had spent seven months on a health service waiting list for a transplant before being told that cancerous lesions on his liver had grown too big for the procedure to go ahead.
He said a brave family member had stepped forward to offer to donate part of his liver for the operation.
He hoped the operation would now go ahead next week after doctors had ordered more preliminary tests this week.
“Don has been advised that he has only months left to live without this life saving operation,” he said.
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.Read the rules here