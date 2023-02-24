Musician Don Jackson originally hoped to undergo the life-saving op this week after almost £40,000 was raised to pay for the treatment.

His friend Dave Sollitt, who launched the fundraising appeal, said he had spent seven months on a health service waiting list for a transplant before being told that cancerous lesions on his liver had grown too big for the procedure to go ahead.

He said a brave family member had stepped forward to offer to donate part of his liver for the operation.

He hoped the operation would now go ahead next week after doctors had ordered more preliminary tests this week.

“Don has been advised that he has only months left to live without this life saving operation,” he said.