The image shows the corner of Nessgate and King Street in York in 1903.

The photo was taken by, or on behalf of, the City Engineers. The premises shown include Fowler Brothers drapers shop, the Star and Garter public house and John Coates' tobacconist.

The buildings were demolished in 1904 to allow Nessgate to be widened for electric trams.

In its place was built Ousegate House which became home to one of York’s biggest pubs, the Coach and Horses.

The pub closed in the late 1970s and Ousegate House was sold in 1978.

The building then became home to a branch of Thomas Cook and a Royal Bank of Scotland.

Last year, plans were submitted to City of York Council for the now empty building to become a cocktail bar. But the scheme was withdrawn after councillors said it could only open if drinks were always served with food.

The image is from the City of York Council Explore Archive.

