Roland Pearson, 87, of Towthorpe Road, Haxby, worked for British Rail for 34 years, and believes the favoured site for the scheme is wholly unsuitable.

He says the site is in the Green Belt and well away from the village and its residents.

City of York Council recently turned down a scheme for business units in the Green Belt nearby saying they lacked the ‘very special circumstances’ needed to overcome such status. Roland believes a railway station would similarly lack such circumstances.

Retired Roland has been busy amassing his own evidence in his fight, writing to various government departments and others and submitting Freedom of Information requests.

He cites one government report on unmanned stations, which the Haxby station will be, saying it will be dangerous to its users. Older people might be at risk of getting stuck in train doors, when there would be no-one to help them.

The site would also be at risk from vandals and other undesirables, which is why another government report says people are reluctant to use unmanned stations.

It would also be open to the elements, including ice and snow.

The narrow Towthorpe Road is also unsuited for the extra traffic the railway would generate, which he says is already congested due to a nearby level crossing, which causes traffic jams, something being worsened by trends towards increasing deliveries of food and parcels.

“It’s a horrendous road with 90-degree bends,” he said.

Roland Pearson (Image: Newsquest)

The pensioner notes reports of rising costs, from £15 million in reports last year, to £25 million reported by council officials this year.

He also doubts the support for the scheme claimed by the council, saying when he is out and about people tell him they agree with him.

However, City of York Council disputes this, saying the scheme is still estimated at £15-£16 million, with over £12 million coming from central government.

Haxby & Wiggington Lib-Dem councillor Ed Pearson says the council has already used much government money to buy the site and get the scheme ‘shovel ready.’

“We now have the designs, we have the land and we are almost ready to apply for planning permission,” he said.

He says the scheme has support and the council was working with Network Rail on ‘designing out’ crime.

"We are very pleased that the station project has local and cross-party support; but we’re disappointed that Labour and some members of Haxby Town Council appear to be trying to derail progress by picking holes."

Fellow Haxby and Wiggington Lib-Dem councillor Andrew Hollyer agreed, saying a site closer to the ring road, as favoured by some, would be costlier, and would take out allotments and some gardens. T see the station built this decade, people needed to unite behind the current plan, he said.

James Gilcrest, Director of Environment, Transport and Planning at City of York Council says “significant progress” is being made on the station and two surveys show public support for it, including Towthorpe Road as the preferred location.

The council continues working with Network Rail and others to address raised concerns, including cost estimates, public safety and access. It hopes to submit its plans “in the coming months, which will be subject to the standard planning process and considerations,” he added.

However, Labour spokesperson for Transport Cllr Rachel Melly said: "The Liberal Democrat/Green administration are rushing on with Haxby Station in the wrong location, so they can get it done quickly rather than done well.

“Their chosen location is difficult to access by walking, cycling, or bus, and has no toilets, shop, or cafe. It's not what local residents want.

“If Labour win control of the council in May's local election, we will work with local residents to manage transport in a strategic, planned way,” she also told the Press.

As yet, Haxby Town Council has yet to come to a decision on the siting of the station, and is neither for or against the current proposal.

Town councillor Ruth Pearson (no relation to Roland) says any objections need to go to City of York Council as they are driving the scheme and would need to approve it.