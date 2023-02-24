Since the Crooked Tap opened in Acomb Green in March 2019, punters have enjoyed a range of craft and real ales, ciders and other drinks.

The venue is also popular with pooches, with the dog-friendly venue earning national recognition for the warm welcome also given to our canine companions.

The Crooked Tap has its origins in the Crooked Brewing Company, which was formed in an industrial unit on the old RAF base at Church Fenton.

The venture combined the brewing know-how of Steve Dawson and Andrew Evans – the founders of Leeds brewing school Learn to Brew- with the business experience of York entrepreneurs Mark Field Gibson and Hudson Aschmann.

Every great brewery needs a great tap bar, and walking past Acomb Green one day, Steve spotted a former motorcycle parts shop he could convert into a bar.

Assistant manager Strider Aspin said: “It was ideal: a simple, industrial space with bare concrete floors, where the beer could really shine.

“We opened The Crooked Tap, without fanfare, on a Friday in March 2019 because we had great beer and an amazing crowd of eager locals and both were good to go.”

The venue aims to be inclusive and open-to-all, with a focus on craft beers, which change daily, but also offering locally-sourced spirits and wines, plus a growing cider menu.

Strider continued: “We work with a fantastic range of food vendors serving anything from pizza to sushi, and an ever changing group of musicians that come and entertain us on a Saturday. This year has also seen the start of regular comedy and poetry nights.”

The venue also stages home brew and book club meetings, plus regular games nights in conjunction with the men’s mental health charity Menfullness.

All this helped the Crooked Tap win Best pub at the Minster FM listeners choice awards 2019 and Rover pub dog of the year runner up 2019.

However, the pandemic then struck, with the Crooked Tap staying open as a shop, running online tastings and a weekly quiz.

Strider said: “Although not easy at the time the community spirit that came out of that period has certainly stayed with us and is a large part of what has made the bar the success it is today.”

Now, the venue faces higher beer costs but it is doing its best to absorb these, rather than pass them on.

At present business is ‘pretty well’, helped by lots of bands playing on Saturday and food offered on Fridays and Saturdays. The annual Oktoberfest is always popular.

Celebrations are planned for Saturday March 11, with tacos, a magician, DJ Matt Trole, and much-loved band Two Scoop.

Details of the birthday bash and the Crooked Tap can be found on Facebook and Instagram.

Strider added: “Everyone is welcome.”