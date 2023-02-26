But where do you start when finding the sweetest French toast or the most indulgent banana bread?

That’s why we have put together some of the best breakfasts to feast upon in York according to their Tripadvisor reviews.

Whether it’s a breakfast date with a friend, family members or some well-earned alone time, each breakfast spot has a minimum of 4.0 rating.

Best breakfast spots in York

Rise

Location: 44 Fossgate, YO1 9TF

Opening times: Monday-Friday: 8am-5pm, Saturday-Sunday: 9am-5pm

Rating: 5/5

A customer said: “One of the best eggs benedict ever! Staff very friendly and helpful.

“Every detail of the meal was super tasty! We even came back later for juice and a smoothie and they remembered us!”

Phill Ya Boots Cafe

Location: 55 Moorcroft Road, Woodthorpe, YO24 2RQ

Opening times: Monday-Saturday: 9am-3pm

Rating: 5/5

One person wrote this review: “Best scrambled eggs ever! The black pudding is on point too! If you’ve not been you’re missing out!

“Friendly welcoming service and the food is top notch grub. Something for everyone.”

Robinsons Café

Location: 7 Bishopthorpe Road, YO23 1NA

Opening times: Monday, Thursday and Friday: 8.30am-3pm, Saturday-Sunday: 9am-3pm

Rating: 5/5

One customer said: “Whether it’s Mexican eggs, a bacon buttie or just a latte, this place is fantastic! Quickly becoming an institution of York for its great food, great service and fab atmosphere. Excellent.”

Brew & Brownie

Location: 5 Museum Street, YO1 7DT

Opening times: Monday-Sunday: 9am-4.30pm

Rating: 4.5/5

One user wrote: “Really yummy vegan options, I had the granola yogurt bowl which was so simple but honestly delicious, couldn’t fault it.

“My bf had the special which was a mushroom burger/breakfast sandwich thing and it was soooo good. Service amazing too. xx”

The Blue Barbakan

Location: 34 Fossgate, YO1 9TA

Opening times: Monday-Friday: 9am-3pm (closed on Tuesday), Saturday: 9am-4pm, Sunday: 10am-4pm (also open in the evenings, see website for more details).

Rating: 4.5/5

One visitor wrote: “We were a group of 4 and came here for breakfast. I was literally blown away by the quality and presentation of the food.

“The staff were attentive but not overly and I was pleasantly surprised at the price, considering all of the above. I would highly recommend you try this place.”

Mannetti's

Location: 5 Lendal, YO1 8AQ

Opening times: Monday-Sunday: 10am-3pm

Rating: 4.5/5

One person wrote: “Like a number of others, we found this place by accident - and so glad we did.

“Everything worked so well: the venue is small and intimate, service was spot on and the food, even better.

“Chorizo hash and waffles with various toppings were consumed in totality. Coffee was also excellent. Well worth every penny.”

Bruks Cafe

Location: 1 Peter Lane, YO1 8SW

Opening times: Monday-Saturday: 10am-4pm

Rating: 4.5/5

One person wrote this review: “Three of us popped in for breakfast on January 21st. Very friendly welcome as we walked in the door.

“We all enjoyed our food, I had scrambled egg with smoked salmon, really tasty and filling. We had an enormous pot of tea between the 3 of us. Would highly recommend.”

