Les died in February 2003 at the age of 85.

Many readers will remember the diminutive paper seller with the booming voice and his cry of 'Press!'. He was even interviewed for Sky News from his familiar spot opposite Bettys Tea Rooms.

Today, we are remembering Les, and recalling one of the highlights of his long-standing service with the newspaper - when he went to London to receive his MBE.

Press chief reporter Mike Laycock, who this week announced his own retirement after four decades at The Press, accompanied Les to London on that exciting day back in 1999.

Les Richardson selling The Press in York

Mike - who leaves The Press at the end of March - said: "It was an amazing experience - Les had never been further than Middlesbrough or Bridlington before."

Then aged 82, Les was chauffeured to Buckingham Palace in style - in a limo from Yorkshire Co-operative, which also offered the services of its driver Keith Houlston.

Amazingly, when Les went to receive his honour from Prince Charles, the royal recognised him.

Prince Charles had often seen Les during visits to York, passing by his Press news stand in St Helen's Square when calling in on the Lord Mayor at the Mansion House.

The Prince engaged in animated conversation lasting almost a minute as he pinned the gong to Les's jacket.

"I've seen you there a few times," the Prince said - making Les's day.

Although Les retired in 1998, he came back for a day to sell the last Press of 1999.

Tributes poured in from across the city at the news of his death in February 2003. He died in York Hospital having been ill with a chest condition.

Proud day for Les at Buckingham Palace in 1999

At the time of his death he had been a resident at the Grove House home for the elderly, in The Groves.

The then editor of The Press, Liz Page, said: "Les was a superb ambassador for the Evening Press and York and he will be missed. He was loved by his customers."

The newspaper organised a wreath for his funeral at York Crematorium, spelling out the words "Press" in flowers, with the message: "To a true gentleman of the Press".

What are your memories of Les? Share them in our nostalgia group in Facebook: Why We Love York - Memories. Find us at: www.facebook.com/groups/yorknostalgia/