North Yorkshire Police has reported that three cash machines in Northallerton were found to have had these devices placed on them, on Thursday, February 23.

The devices collected withdrawn money, making it look like the machine was not working, and had been designed to look like regular cash dispenser slots, making them hard to identify as fraudulent.

Officers are appealing for anyone who noticed suspicious activity around cash machines in Northallerton to get in touch.

Please call 101, quoting reference 11230034273.

Please remain vigilant when using cash machines, and any suspicious activity or similar incidents to the police.