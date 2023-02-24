The Fish Bank in Sherburn in Elmet near Tadcaster has been nominated in the National Fish & Chip awards 2023.

Comedian Jason Manford, will be announcing the winners of the an award ceremony in London on Tuesday (February 28) and The Fish Bank is shortlisted in the best Fish & Chip Takeaway category.

The awards are organised by the National Federation of Fish Friers (NFFF), and strive to find the very best in the business when it comes to British fish and chips.

The winners are decided by an anonymous panel of experts to celebrate the best takeaways, restaurants and suppliers, who set the standard for the industry and represent the huge community impact of fish and chips.

Andrew Crook, President at the NFFF, said: “As the awards draw closer, we’re all looking forward to the awards ceremony and celebrating every finalist for their hard work this past year. The industry as a whole has experienced some difficulties, so being able to reward those who have overcome these challenges is a privilege. We’re all very excited to work with Jason Manford, he’s a great fit as a well-known national treasure - much like British fish and chips.”

Comedian Jason Manford (Image: Sub)

Organisers say all nominees have shown an outstanding approach to sustainability, retained and cared for their staff and maintained hope and strength during the recent challenging years - all of which aligns with the core values of the NFFF.

They are up against: Fisherman’s Bay, Whitley Bay; Fish Kitchen 1854, Maesycwmmer; Whiteheads Fish & Chips, Hornsea; Ship Deck, Trethomas The Bearded Sailor, Pudsey; Low's Traditional Fish & Chips, Westhill; The Oyster Shell, Bath; Auckley Friery, Doncaster and The Fish Works, Largs.

The awards are held at The Park Plaza, Westminster Bridge.

The Fish Bank is no stranger to award wins, last year they were named as one of the top 50 best chippies in the country in the Fry Magazine Awards.