The hydroplane speedboat in which Donald Campbell was killed while bidding for his eighth water speed record on Coniston Water in 1967 had been set to be the star attraction at the Straightliners Speed Show at Elvington airfield.

Organisers insisted earlier this week it would still appear, despite an ongoing dispute between the Ruskin Museum in Coniston - which says it is the legal owner of the restored boat and has not given permission for it to be shown at events - and Bill Smith of the Bluebird Project, which recovered the wreckage from Coniston Water in 2000/2001 and then restored the boat.

Mr Smith said then he did not need the museum’s permission to bring Bluebird to the event. "We are going to Elvington," he said. "We are allowed to and we are blooming well going to. I can’t wait.”

But the museum said in a statement to The Press yesterday that it had issued legal proceedings against Mr Smith and The Bluebird Project to gain possession of Donald Campbell’s Bluebird K7.

It said sealed legal papers have been served on both parties on Thursday.

Deputy Chairman of the Museum, Jeff Carroll, said: “It is with regret that we have had to take this action to gain physical possession of Donald Campbell’s record-breaking boat which was gifted to the museum by the Campbell family in 2006.

“We have taken this action with the blessing and full support of the Campbell Family Heritage Trust.

"This action comes only after several years of trying to persuade Mr Smith and his organisation to honour the original agreement and allow K7 to be brought back to Coniston so that she can be displayed in the bespoke Bluebird Wing of the museum which cost in excess of £750,00 to build and equip.

"The Ruskin Museum would have preferred that this matter be resolved without the need to resort to Litigation however we have been left with no choice but to issue in order to find a resolution for all."

Event organiser Trevor Duckworth of Straightliners Ltd confirmed that the Bluebird would not be appearing, and said he was 'devastated' by the news, and many visitors to the show would be very disappointed.

He said he had been in communication with the trust, trying to broker a deal which would have allowed it to come, but to no avail.

Campbell had already set seven world water speed records in an earlier version of the Bluebird K7 speedboat when he went for an eighth record attempt on Coniston Water in 1967 in a modified version of the boat.

His aim was to raise the world water speed record to above 300mph.

He actually reached speeds of about 320mph on his second run on January 4, 1967. But then the boat started to bounce out of the water, lifted, and somersaulted. Campbell was killed instantly.

The wreckage of Bluebird was discovered on the lake bed the next day but, with Campbell’s body not being recovered, was not raised.

It was not until 34 years later that the wreckage of the boat was finally recovered, by a diving team led by Smith. Campbell’s body was also recovered in 2001.

Initial restoration on Bluebird was completed by Smith’s team in August 2018. She was transported to Loch Fad, where she was refloated and completed a series of test runs.