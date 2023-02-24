The two masters of comedy, Jasper Carrott and Alistair McGowan, will present a show of "pure laughter and entertainment" at the Grand Opera House in the city on Sunday April 16.

A spokesperson for the venue said: "When the pair first teamed up for a one-off festival appearance it proved a match made in comedy heaven. The chance to work together was too good to miss.

"Splitting the evening between them, the mix of Jasper’s inimitable stand up and Alistair’s peerless impressions is a terrific experience for audience and artists alike.

"Don’t miss this chance to see Jasper, the godfather of British comedy, and Britain’s leading comedy impressionist Alistair at the top of their game, having a blast and delighting audiences in their unique ways."

Kevin Gover, from Winchester Today, said the show should come with a "health warning".

He said: "Jasper has this knack of being able to continue – and add to – a sketch so that it gets funnier by the second. I desperately wanted to see Alistair McGowan do his impressions, he’s one of my favourite comedians – and he didn’t disappoint.”

Tickets are priced from £34.50 - and can be purchased online at: https://bit.ly/2yK39eE