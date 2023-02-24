The vigil, organised by York City of Sanctuary, was held at 12pm, and included readings, prayers, music and reflections from the Ukrainian community in York.

Prior to this, City of York Council observed the national minute's silence at 11am to mark the anniversary of Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

The Lord Mayor, Cllr David Carr, said: "It is a matter of great pride that York Ukrainian Society has opened an exhibition at St Michael’s Church, Spurriergate.

"This very moving exhibition shows photographs which honour Ukrainian students who have lost their lives in the war.

"The photos - by Ukrainian professional photographers and others, collected by Ukrainians who now live in York - provide a chance to reflect on the terrible losses suffered by Ukraine and its people over the last year in this needless conflict."

Cllr Keith Aspden, leader of City of York Council said: "As the appalling war rages on, we continue to stand with the people of Ukraine in their heroic fight for freedom.

"Since this illegal and atrocious war began a year ago, thousands have been killed and millions displaced, with 114,400 Ukrainians finding refuge in the UK alone under the Homes for Ukraine Scheme.

"We are deeply grateful to the 180 York residents who have opened their hearts and homes to over 300 Ukrainians fleeing the war.

"As the war rages on, the people of Ukraine will continue to need our support. More local housing sponsors are needed, so a new register is being set up by York City of Sanctuary.

"I would like to take the opportunity to appeal again to York residents to continue to help in any way they can."