The deal, worth up to £750 million, seeks to create a directly elected mayor for York and North Yorkshire - with powers to invest an additional £540 million in transport, housing, and education over the next 30 years.

Members of North Yorkshire County Council (NYCC) have today (February 24) backed proposals to send the results of a public consultation on the deal to Ministers to progress the plans.

Residents, businesses and charity and voluntary organisations took part in the consultation in York and North Yorkshire.

Following support from the public for the proposed deal, a NYCC spokesperson said it is hoped that a combined authority will be established later this year, with mayoral elections to follow in 2024.

NYCC’s leader, Cllr Carl Les, said he would “urge Ministers to progress plans” following the support from the public consultation, and that that a mayoral combined authority would help create a “once-in-a-generation opportunity” to bring devolution to North Yorkshire.

“The benefits of devolution are clearly evident elsewhere in Yorkshire, and we are committed to making sure that North Yorkshire is also given the chance to see the real opportunities that decision-making on a far more local level would bring,” he said.