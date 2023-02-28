The latest data from the government department reveals that in December 2022 average house prices in York reached £329,398.

This was up from £326,500 in November, representing a 0.9 per cent increase. In the last 12 months it has risen by 10.3 per cent.

If you are interested in buying or renting a home, you can see the latest properties in and around York here.

How much have house prices increased in York?





Breaking it down for specific types of housing, all prices saw an increase.

Detached houses - Up to £542,531 from £538,014 in November

- Up to £542,531 from £538,014 in November Semi-detached houses - Up to £344,183 from £341,259 in November

- Up to £344,183 from £341,259 in November Terraced houses - Up to £287,564 from £285,260 in November

- Up to £287,564 from £285,260 in November Flats - Up to £199,043 from £196,678 in November

What%are%the%latest%house%prices%in%York%? (PA)

How do York house prices compare to the UK average?





Even when comparing York to the picture across the UK, the area is above the UK average with a typical property value in the nations reaching £294,329 in December.

In cash terms, the average house price in December was £26,214 higher than a year earlier with house price growth accelerating to 9.8 per cent in December 2022. Prices were down by -0.4 per cent month on month.

How much could your house be worth?





We have created this map for the Yorkshire and The Humber so you can see the average house price in each neighbourhood since 1995.

Sites like Zoopla can offer an estimate valuation of your house if you input your postcode into their website here.

The above map can demonstrate which areas of York are the most expensive for average house prices.