The latest data from the government department reveals that in December 2022 average house prices in Selby reached £269,514.

This was up from £268,189 in November, representing a 0.5 per cent increase. In the last 12 months it has risen by 13.6 per cent.

How much have house prices increased in Selby?





Breaking it down for specific types of housing, all prices saw an increase.

Detached houses - Up to £389,955 from £387,842 in November

- Up to £389,955 from £387,842 in November Semi-detached houses - Up to £232,136 from £230,946 in November

- Up to £232,136 from £230,946 in November Terraced houses - Up to £197,799 from £197,124 in November

- Up to £197,799 from £197,124 in November Flats - Up to £124,123 from £123,392 in November

How do Selby house prices compare to the UK average?





Despite the rise in prices this month, Selby is still below the UK average with typical property value in the nations reaching £294,329 in December.

In cash terms, the average house price in December was £26,214 higher than a year earlier with house price growth accelerating to 9.8 per cent in December 2022. Prices were down by -0.4 per cent month on month.

How much could your house be worth?





We have created this map for the Yorkshire and The Humber so you can see the average house price in each neighbourhood since 1995.

The above map can demonstrate which areas of Selby are the most expensive for average house prices.