The latest data from the government department reveals that in December 2022 average house prices in Harrogate reached £347,933.

This was up from £345,121 in November, representing a 0.8 per cent increase. In the last 12 months it has risen by 10.8 per cent.

How much have house prices increased in Harrogate?





Breaking it down for specific types of housing, all prices saw an increase.

Detached houses - Up to £581,357 from £576,631 in November

- Up to £581,357 from £576,631 in November Semi-detached houses - Up to £343,189 from £340,196 in November

- Up to £343,189 from £340,196 in November Terraced houses - Up to £278,298 from £276,309 in November

- Up to £278,298 from £276,309 in November Flats - Up to £194,456 from £192,845 in November

How do Harrogate house prices compare to the UK average?





Even when comparing Harrogate to the picture across the UK, the area is above the UK average with a typical property value in the nations reaching £294,329 in December.

In cash terms, the average house price in December was £26,214 higher than a year earlier with house price growth accelerating to 9.8 per cent in December 2022. Prices were down by -0.4 per cent month on month.

How much could your house be worth?





We have created this map for the Yorkshire and The Humber so you can see the average house price in each neighbourhood since 1995.

The above map can demonstrate which areas of Harrogate are the most expensive for average house prices.