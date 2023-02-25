The latest data from the government department reveals that in December 2022 average house prices in East Riding of Yorkshire reached £229,141.

This was up from £226,282 in November, representing over a 1.3 per cent increase. In the last 12 months it has risen by 9.8 per cent.

How much have house prices increased in East Riding of Yorkshire?





Breaking it down for specific types of housing, all prices saw an increase.

Detached houses - Up to £341,950 from £337,731 in November

- Up to £341,950 from £337,731 in November Semi-detached houses - Up to £212,339 from £209,603 in November

- Up to £212,339 from £209,603 in November Terraced houses - Up to £169,803 from £167,867 in November

- Up to £169,803 from £167,867 in November Flats - Up to £110,349 from £108,635 in November

How do East Riding of Yorkshire house prices compare to the UK average?





Despite the rise in prices this month, East Riding of Yorkshire is still below the UK average with typical property value in the nations reaching £294,329 in December.

In cash terms, the average house price in December was £26,214 higher than a year earlier with house price growth accelerating to 9.8 per cent in December 2022. Prices were down by -0.4 per cent month on month.

How much could your house be worth?





We have created this map for the Yorkshire and The Humber so you can see the average house price in each neighbourhood since 1995.

The above map can demonstrate which areas of East Riding of Yorkshire are the most expensive for average house prices.