Stephen Soulsby says it was 'heartbreaking' watching his daughter Lola fighting for her life after contracting a Group B Strep infection at 12 days old in 2018.

"It's a parent's worst nightmare watching numerous seizures and lumbar punctures, MRI scans, numerous canulas on her body," he said.

"Many children sadly pass away from this and many go on to long term disabilities."

Now he is preparing to take part in the London Landmarks Half Marathon on April 2 to raise funds for Group B Strep Support, a charity working to eradicate group B Strep infection in babies.

Lola pictured when she was a baby (Image: Sammy Graham)

He will be following in the footsteps of his partner Samantha Graham, who raised £750 by running in the race last year.

"I was so proud of her and now I want help raise even more for the charity and more awareness," he said. "I know times are hard but any donation anyone can spare is greatly appreciated."

Samantha told The Press in 2018 how Lola had contracted the infection during birth, and said she wanted mothers to know they could be tested for the bug during pregnancy.

She said her daughter was rushed to York Hospital after she began to act unusually. She was making grunting sounds, her skin became mottled and she was repeatedly lifting her legs up and down.

Lola, pictured in hospital with her parents Samantha and Stephen (Image: Sammy Graham)

While being cared for at the hospital, she suffered fits due to the pressure on her brain and was sedated and put on an antibiotic drip, and stafrf saved her life.

At that time, seven-week-old Lola had spent five weeks of her life in hospital and a consultant had told the family that a scan of her brain suggested the possibility of a disability in the future but the extent this would affect her would not be known until she got older.

Samantha said today that Lola was discharged for good in October 2018 and then went to lead a normal life pre-school, but then in November 2021 she had a febrile seizure at home and was put under the care of the doctors at the hospital.

Baby Lola with mum Samantha Graham (Image: The Press)

Then, 13 months later, on New Years Eve, 2022, she had a seizure and she had recently been diagnosed with epilepsy, which she believed may have been caused by the Group B strep meningitis.

"All these years later, Lola is now four, turning five in August," she said. "She goes to mainstream school and is bright as a button."

Group B Strep bacteria can live harmlessly in the body but it can be passed on to the baby during delivery.

Group B Strep Support say they would like every pregnant woman to be offered the opportunity to be tested for the bacteria as they are in other countries including United States, Canada, Germany, France and Spain.

They say most GBS infections in newborn babies could be prevented by identifying carriers during pregnancy and offering them intravenous antibiotics during labour.

*Stephen can be sponsored for his run by going to www.justgiving.com/fundraising/stephen-soulsby