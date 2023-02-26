Over the February half term, the Shepherd Group Youth Band went to Paris as part of their 2023 tour.

The band is part of the multiband organisation based in Huntington, whose members span every capability from absolute beginner's to top flight championship section musicians.

They last visited France in 2019 and, after a few years without travelling abroad, were delighted to once again be able to showcase their talents to international audiences.

Conductor Craig Brown said: "It was an absolute privilege to share this half term with such talented young musicians. They represented York fantastically and had lots of fun doing it."

The band on stage (Image: Shepherd Youth Band)

The tour included two performances, the first in the stunning Jardin de Luxembourg where they enjoyed filling the park with a programme of film, pop, and traditional music. The audience even included some local Yorkshire folk who were appreciative of a little slice of home during their holiday stroll through the gardens.

The second performance was at the Videopolis stage in Disneyland Paris, a theatre at the heart of the Disney complex. Following their set the band got to enjoy the attractions, shows, meeting their favourite characters and, of course, taking in the spectacular firework display.

2023 marks the 30th anniversary of Disneyland Paris and Craig said there were plenty of additional surprises for the band during their visit including Marvel installations, extended parades, and extra celebratory additions to the rollercoasters.

The band are now working hard towards several competitions and concerts for the summer season ahead. To see where you can see the band's next performance or if you know someone who wants to take up playing a brass instrument visit www.shepherdgroupbrassband.org.uk