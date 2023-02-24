LNER seeks to change the front entry portico, including the drop-off point for taxis, which would be removed.

The train operator wants to create a pedestrianised area, with two retail pods.

The scheme forms part of the wider £26 million York Station Gateway Scheme, which was approved by City of York Council in 2021.

Planning documents say pedestrianising the portico and repaving the area in York Stone flags will “reinvigorate the station entrance and provide a welcoming environment.”

An image of the proposed plans (Image: Supplied)

All the works would also be sympathetic to the Grade II listed building, which opened as a station in 1877. The station would also receive a restoration to its fabric to maintain its character and heritage.

The application said: “The portico in particular has high significance as a gateway for tourists to one of the country’s most treasured historic cities.

“Arriving into York from the railway should allow an orderly and positive engagement with the unique historic environment of the city. At present this does not happen in any of the three possible directions through the Portico.”

The plans say the portico is “often chocked by queues of taxis and cars.”

The wider station gateway plans (Image: Supplied)

“Priority given to motor vehicles now appears out of proportion with modern patterns of use as well as an increasing awareness of poor air quality from diesel fumes.”

Instead, creating a pedestrianised space would make “an interesting and welcoming part of the station.”

The application concludes that restoring the original fabric and removing later additions will improve the listed station building. New build elements in the plans would deliver little harm.

The proposed changes would also significantly improve visitor comfort and maximise the value of the heritage asset, “ensuring it’s sustainability for the station into the future.”

The works will also improve the setting of the nearby city wall, the Royal York Hotel, the wider station and Ivy Cottage.

The application added: “Improved public realm and pedestrianisation will allow for a greater appreciation of the adjacent listed buildings, greatly improving their setting.

“Pedestrianisation of the portico will have a strong positive impact upon the conservation conservation area, removing pollution which is damaging to both the building fabric and the public experience. Removing vehicles allows for an increase in pedestrian space, greatly improving the opportunity for an improved streetscape.”

The wider Station Gateway Project includes removing Queen Street Bridge, creating a new road layout, with a new transport interchange.

Last month, City of York transport chiefs told a meeting of YorkBID that the Station Gateway and other projects are still going ahead. The city council plans further announcement on transport schemes next week.