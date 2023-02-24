A YORK train line has reopened after it was blocked due to a vehicle crashing into a bridge along the route.
Earlier today, National Rail has said that the line between York and Leeds is blocked, which may cause disruption.
A spokesperson said: "A vehicle has struck a bridge between Leeds and York meaning all lines are blocked. As a result, trains may be delayed or cancelled. This is expected until 12.30pm."
The services affected include Northern, TransPennine Express and CrossCountry
But, it has now been confirmed that the line has reopened and trains can run again.
